60-Year-Old Jogger’s Agony Lasted 55 Minutes

Duration of the pain is not the sole determining factor

In the opinion of the Higher Regional Court, the duration of the pain is an important factor, but it is not the sole determining factor. Particularly when death occurs shortly after the injury, the severity of the infringement on physical integrity and the importance of the legal interest that was violated must also be taken into account. Furthermore, whether the injured person was fully conscious of his or her hopeless situation and had to endure the agony of death plays a significant role in determining the amount of compensation for pain and suffering. For this reason, there is no “base amount” for an acute threat to life as such; rather, it depends on the circumstances of the individual case.