Test in Klingenthal
Is this change coming to the Ski Jumping World Cup?
The starting order in the Ski Jumping World Cup is set to undergo a fundamental change. While the overall World Cup standings have previously determined the starting order for the competitions themselves, they will now serve only as a benchmark for training and qualification.
Instead, the starting order for the jumps themselves will be based on the results of the respective qualification round. This also affects the start numbers: The athlete with the worst result in the qualification round will open the first round with number 50, while the qualification winner, starting with number one, will close out the round.
This rule is intended to apply to all World Cup competitions, except for the Four Hills Tournament. On competition weekends where only one qualifying round can take place beforehand—Wisla, Titisee-Neustadt, Engelberg, Willingen, and Oslo—the top athletes from Saturday’s competition are automatically qualified for Sunday and will take the jump in reverse order of the previous day’s results.
Women’s ski flying to be expanded
The new starting format is set to be tested as early as the final of this year’s Summer Grand Prix in Klingenthal at the end of October. The system will then be adopted for the start of the World Cup season.
In addition, the international federation announced that women’s ski flying will be gradually expanded. While only Vikersund and Planica are currently on the schedule, starting with the 2027–28 season, the series will include all five active ski flying hills.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.