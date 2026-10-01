The Perfect Vacation
We’ll Take You to the Red Carpet Premiere in Vienna
Old friends, new secrets, and plenty of Mallorca chaos: With “The Perfect Vacation,” the star-studded cast—including Elyas M’Barek, Karoline Herfurth, Florian David Fitz, and others—returns to the big screen. Even before the film’s regular theatrical release, you can join krone.tv at the big red-carpet premiere on October 20 at Cineplexx Donau Zentrum. We’re giving away 50 pairs of tickets.
Its predecessor, “Das perfekte Geheimnis,” was already a huge hit with audiences. In Austria alone, more than 500,000 movie tickets were sold. Now screenwriter and director Bora Dagtekin, along with producer Lena Schömann, are bringing the familiar crew back—and after the far-reaching consequences of that cell phone game, things are far from back to normal among the friends.
Leo, Pepe, Rocco, and Simon actually just want to unwind in Mallorca, get some distance, and lick their wounds. But of all people, Eva, Carlotta, and their friend Maus have checked into the same villa. At the very latest when the finca goes up in flames and the group ends up at a club hotel, old wounds, new secrets, and plenty of relationship chaos come to light. Friendships and romantic relationships are put to the test.
The Stars Are Back
Once again, the cast is star-studded: Elyas M’Barek, Karoline Herfurth, Jessica Schwarz, Florian David Fitz, Jella Haase, Frederick Lau, Wotan Wilke Möhring, and Emily Kusche are all returning. Among the new additions is Diana Amft as Carlotta’s best friend. The Austrian theatrical release is on October 22, 2026.
Win 50 pairs of tickets to the red-carpet premiereat
krone.tv brings you up close and personal with the stars two days before the official theatrical release: On October 20, the grand red-carpet premiere of “The Perfect Vacation” will take place at Cineplexx Donau Zentrum. In addition to the exclusive film screening, guests can also look forward to meeting actors from the film in person.
Austrian premiere of “The Perfect Vacation”
Where: Cineplexx Donau Zentrum
When: October 20 at 8:15 p.m.
Ticket distribution from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Red carpet starting at 7:30 p.m.
We’re giving away 90 pairs of tickets for this special movie night. Enter now, and with a little luck, win a chance to walk the red carpet alongside the stars and kick off a vacation that’s anything but perfect!
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