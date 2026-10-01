We’ll Take You to the Red Carpet Premiere in Vienna

Leo, Pepe, Rocco, and Simon actually just want to unwind in Mallorca, get some distance, and lick their wounds. But of all people, Eva, Carlotta, and their friend Maus have checked into the same villa. At the very latest when the finca goes up in flames and the group ends up at a club hotel, old wounds, new secrets, and plenty of relationship chaos come to light. Friendships and romantic relationships are put to the test.