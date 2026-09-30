No comeback! St. Pölten and Sturm are out

According to their coach, the main reason was that they failed to score a goal. “We were close in the first match and had a few chances today as well. But we have to accept that Malmö was better and, above all, faster. They capitalized on that,” said Fassotte. The European Cup season has thus come to an end earlier than hoped for the Bundesliga leader. “We’re sad and disappointed about the elimination, but we knew it would be very difficult against Malmö,” the Belgian coach analyzed. A 0–5 aggregate score over two matches, however, is far too lopsided. In the league, the action continues on Sunday (2 p.m.) at home against Sturm. “We have to be ready again for that.”