Shocking news! Ronaldo leaves the national team

Jesus also said that Ronaldo had not refused to train. Rather, the veteran player had signaled his willingness to cooperate: “Cristiano told me: If you want me to play, I’ll play. If you want me to sit on the bench, I’ll do that. If you want me in the stands, I’ll do that.” Not long after this statement, Spanish and Portuguese media reported on Ronaldo’s departure as he flew to Madrid in his private jet.