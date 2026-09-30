Trouble in Portugal
Shocking news! Ronaldo leaves the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo has left the Portuguese national team’s training camp. “In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, for which I have always given my all,” Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram account that evening. “Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck, without exception.”
Ronaldo did not initially clarify whether his departure signifies his retirement from the national team. Shortly before the forward’s departure, coach Jorge Jesus announced at a press conference that Ronaldo would not be in the starting lineup for Thursday’s Nations League match against Denmark. The 41-year-old had already been on the bench against Norway and did not come on as a substitute at all.
The coach had reported shortly before that Ronaldo was understanding
Jesus had emphasized at the press conference that there were no problems between him and the Portuguese team’s biggest star. “It seems as though there was a problem between us, but there was no problem,” he said. “I’m the one who makes the decisions, and everyone knows that.”
Jesus also said that Ronaldo had not refused to train. Rather, the veteran player had signaled his willingness to cooperate: “Cristiano told me: If you want me to play, I’ll play. If you want me to sit on the bench, I’ll do that. If you want me in the stands, I’ll do that.” Not long after this statement, Spanish and Portuguese media reported on Ronaldo’s departure as he flew to Madrid in his private jet.
For the Nations League opener against Wales, Jesus had put Ronaldo in the starting lineup. In the 1-0 win, Ronaldo failed to score. He then watched the entire 2-1 victory over Norway from the bench. Jesus had taken over the national team after the World Cup. He had previously worked with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.
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