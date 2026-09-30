Shock at Botev
Shot in the Head! Soccer Mogul Brutally Murdered
What a dark day for soccer in Bulgaria: Iliyan Filipov, the owner of Botev Plovdiv—a multiple league and cup champion—was brutally murdered early this morning! Although the circumstances surrounding the crime remain unclear, it is evident that the 56-year-old was killed by a shot to the head…
The horror over the crime is immense, especially within the immediate circle of the club based in Plovdiv, a city of 350,000 in southern Bulgaria. After all, it is thanks to Filipov that Botev even still exists today.
“Passion for the ‘yellow-and-black’ cause”
“His contribution to saving the club in the summer of 2025 and his passion for the ‘yellow-and-black’ ideal will be remembered by everyone in our family,” the club said in a statement regarding the tragic passing of the soccer mogul.
For when the construction entrepreneur acquired a majority stake in the 1929 and 1967 championship-winning club, he simultaneously wiped out approximately 3.6 million euros in debt that had been severely jeopardizing Botev’s future prospects—thereby averting the looming threat of bankruptcy.
“We are actively pursuing every possible lead!”
“With the successful completion of the renovation of the Hristo Botev Stadium, which has now become Bulgaria’s most modern sports facility, his name will be immortalized in golden letters for generations to come,” the club said.
Aside from the grief over Filipov’s death, the investigation into the murder is, of course, currently in full swing. “We are actively pursuing every possible lead,” said Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva at a press conference.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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