New Party Role for Convicted August Wöginger

New Role Behind a Plain Title

And despite fierce criticism, the People’s Party is now once again counting on Wöginger. According to information from the “Krone,” he is set to take charge of supporting ÖVP officials throughout the country. Wöginger is expected to visit districts, speak with officials, and attend events. The People’s Party has around 600,000 members, and they need to be coordinated—which is what Wöginger will handle going forward.