Ruefa Expands
Domestic Vacation Giant Acquires Reisewelt
Ruefa, the travel agency subsidiary of the local tourism group Verkehrsbuero, is massively expanding its presence in Austria. The company announced on Tuesday that 31 Reisewelt branches, with approximately 170 employees, will now be added to its current 69 locations.
Shares in Reisewelt are currently held by Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich (RLB OÖ) and the bus company Blaguss. Ruefa aims to strengthen its regional presence outside the major cities.
Nothing will change for booked trips
According to Verkehrsbuero, the sale will not affect trips that have already been booked; they will proceed as planned. All issued vouchers will also remain fully valid.
According to the information provided, Ruefa will be led in the future by Michele Fanton alongside Reisewelt Managing Director Felix König.
Waiting for the antitrust authority’s green light
“The acquisition was approved at today’s supervisory board meeting of RLB OÖ and is subject to approval by the antitrust authority,” Verkehrsbuero CEO Martin Winkler told the APA. The branches are to continue operating under the Reisewelt brand for the time being. “Then there will be a timeline for the rebranding,” Winkler said.
“For us, this is a very clear sign that we are continuing to grow—especially in district capitals, where demand and purchasing power are strong.” The goal is to achieve a certain scale, Winkler emphasized with regard to market consolidation. If the Federal Competition Authority approves, the deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.
With this strategic move, the CEO aims to intelligently combine in-person advice with digital accessibility. In-person advice builds trust and confidence, while digital accessibility brings the company closer to both existing and new customers. Demand for personalized service is high.
Particularly Strong Growth in Upper Austria
“We will significantly strengthen our presence in Upper Austria in particular,” explained Winkler. Further acquisitions are not ruled out. “We’re keeping our eyes and ears open.”
Reisewelt GmbH owns the “Reisewelt” and “Die Reiserei” brands. Specifically, the transaction includes 18 travel agencies in Upper Austria, four each in Burgenland and Vienna, three in Salzburg, and one each in Lower Austria and Styria.
Also included in the acquisition are the group travel business—as part of the partnership with Blaguss—at the locations in Vienna and Burgenland, as well as the flight department. At the Linz location, the group and executive travel division will be spun off and remain under the ownership of Raiffeisen Oberösterreich as a new company.
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