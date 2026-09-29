Domestic Vacation Giant Acquires Reisewelt

Waiting for the antitrust authority’s green light

“The acquisition was approved at today’s supervisory board meeting of RLB OÖ and is subject to approval by the antitrust authority,” Verkehrsbuero CEO Martin Winkler told the APA. The branches are to continue operating under the Reisewelt brand for the time being. “Then there will be a timeline for the rebranding,” Winkler said.

“For us, this is a very clear sign that we are continuing to grow—especially in district capitals, where demand and purchasing power are strong.” The goal is to achieve a certain scale, Winkler emphasized with regard to market consolidation. If the Federal Competition Authority approves, the deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

With this strategic move, the CEO aims to intelligently combine in-person advice with digital accessibility. In-person advice builds trust and confidence, while digital accessibility brings the company closer to both existing and new customers. Demand for personalized service is high.