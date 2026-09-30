Commemoration Ceremony and Exhibition: Signs of Remembrance

At the Renaissance castle in Hartheim, which served as a care facility for people with disabilities until March 1940, approximately 30,000 people were murdered between May 1940 and November 1944. More than 18,000 of them were people with disabilities, mental illnesses, or chronic diseases; up to 12,000 were prisoners from concentration camps who could no longer work due to physical exhaustion, as well as forced laborers.



The exhibition “Eingestickt” commemorates 67 residents of the St. Josef Institute in Mils, Tyrol, who were taken to the Hartheim killing center in 1940 and murdered.