Nearly one in ten new teachers quits

More People Leaving the Profession

According to “Education at a Glance,” the number of teachers leaving the profession has also tended to rise since the 2017–18 school year, even among those other than new teachers. Austria belongs to the group of industrialized nations with a comparatively small increase (rising from two to three percent), while in Estonia the rate has doubled to just under seven percent and in French-speaking Belgium it has tripled to nearly ten percent. At the same time, in other countries such as Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden, the number of teachers leaving the profession has remained the same or even declined.