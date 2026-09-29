Ludwig’s SPÖ Continues to Lose Ground—Nepp Closes the Gap

A Three-Party Coalition or With the Greens

The real problem for Ludwig, however, lies with his potential coalition partners. The NEOS, with whom the SPÖ governs City Hall, have slipped from nine to seven percent. Together, the Reds and the Pink would only reach 42 percent. Based on these poll numbers, the current coalition would no longer have a majority.

Even with a third partner, it would be a close call: The ÖVP has also lost one percentage point and, like NEOS, stands at seven percent. The SPÖ, NEOS, and ÖVP together account for 49 percent—down from 53 percent in June. Whether that would be enough for a majority of seats cannot be reliably determined from a single poll. The 100 seats on the municipal council are allocated according to electoral districts and residual votes. In any case, such a three-party alliance would not constitute a comfortable majority.