Exclusive Coverage of the Premiere of “Lies About My Mother”

Provincial West Germany in the 1980s: In one family, everything suddenly revolves around a single issue—the body weight of the mother, Cornelia (Rosalie Thomass). Her husband Werner (Golo Euler) is increasingly convinced that her supposed excess weight is to blame for everything he has failed to achieve in life: professional success, social advancement, and recognition. Caught in the middle is their daughter Ela (Elise Lindner), who finds herself increasingly torn between her parents. As her father tries to influence her view of her mother, the question looms larger and larger: What is the truth—and who is lying to whom here?