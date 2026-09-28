In Vienna
Exclusive Coverage of the Premiere of “Lies About My Mother”
Great cinema, a moving story, and a special premiere night in Vienna: “Lies About My Mother” is coming to the big screen—and lead actress and screenwriter Rosalie Thomass is traveling to Vienna in person for the premiere. The “Krone” is giving away 40 pairs of tickets!
Provincial West Germany in the 1980s: In one family, everything suddenly revolves around a single issue—the body weight of the mother, Cornelia (Rosalie Thomass). Her husband Werner (Golo Euler) is increasingly convinced that her supposed excess weight is to blame for everything he has failed to achieve in life: professional success, social advancement, and recognition. Caught in the middle is their daughter Ela (Elise Lindner), who finds herself increasingly torn between her parents. As her father tries to influence her view of her mother, the question looms larger and larger: What is the truth—and who is lying to whom here?
With “Lies About My Mother,” director Aron Lehmann presents a moving story about family, self-determination, and the courage to stand up to personal and societal expectations. The play is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Daniela Dröscher, which was shortlisted for the German Book Prize in 2022.
willbe in attendance exclusively for the Vienna premiere. The “Krone” is giving away 40 pairs of tickets for the premiere of “Lies About My Mother” on October 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Cinema in Vienna. Rosalie Thomass will make the premiere a special occasion by attending in person that evening. Enter now and, with a little luck, you and a guest could be part of this special movie night! The deadline for entries is October 2 at 9:00 a.m.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.