Search for the Suspect
Small Kitten Simply Left in Front of Police Station
Officers at the Mauerkirchen Police Station were quite surprised when they recently found a box in front of their station from which they could hear a cat meowing. Unknown individuals had “disposed of” a young male kitten in this manner. Staff at the Pfotenhilfe animal shelter in Lochen are now caring for the four-month-old foundling.
“You’d have to be pretty heartless to abandon a little tomcat—and in a tiny box, right in front of the police station,” says Pfotenhilfe director Johanna Stadler. After a call from the Mauerkirchen Police Station, a staff member from the Pfotenhilfe animal shelter in Lochen picked up the approximately four-month-old stray. Stadler treated him for his many fleas and other parasites and named him—“Inspector Leo”—a fitting name given the circumstances.
To Be Made Available for Adoption
The stray cat will now be vaccinated, dewormed, and microchipped, and is set to be made available for adoption once the one-month holding period has expired. “Once he’s old enough, he’ll of course have to be neutered in accordance with the law to help curb the cat population,” explains Stadler.
Heavy fine looms
Pfotenhilfe is asking for tips if anyone recognizes the small, strikingly marked white-and-black tomcat and can provide information about his owners. The best way to do this is via the contact form at www.pfotenhilfe.at.
“People are getting bolder and bolder. In the past, offenders would leave the unwanted offspring of their illegally unneutered cats right at our gate—now they’re even leaving them in front of the police station!” Stadler remarks in disbelief. “Fines of up to 7,500 euros can be imposed, and of course our expenses—including the veterinarian’s fees—must also be reimbursed!”
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