Wanner and Veratschnig Out for Nations League Matches

Horvath had to cut short Monday’s training session at the ÖFB campus in Vienna due to thigh issues, but an MRI scan on Monday evening revealed that he did not suffer a structural injury. This is one of the reasons why head coach Ralf Rangnick is not making any additional call-ups. Veratschnig and Wanner were injured on Sunday during the 3-1 win against Kosovo in Vienna. However, their injuries are not serious, and both players are expected to be sidelined for only a few weeks.