ÖFB Duo Injured
Wanner and Veratschnig Out for Nations League Matches
Austria’s national soccer team will have to do without Paul Wanner and Nikolas Veratschnig for the Nations League matches against Ireland on Thursday in Dublin and against Kosovo on Sunday in Prishtina.
As the ÖFB announced on Tuesday, Wanner suffered an injury to the sole of his left foot and Veratschnig sustained an injury to his right knee.
All Clear for Horvath
Both players are returning to their clubs. However, the all-clear has been given for Sascha Horvath—the LASK captain remains in the squad.
Horvath had to cut short Monday’s training session at the ÖFB campus in Vienna due to thigh issues, but an MRI scan on Monday evening revealed that he did not suffer a structural injury. This is one of the reasons why head coach Ralf Rangnick is not making any additional call-ups. Veratschnig and Wanner were injured on Sunday during the 3-1 win against Kosovo in Vienna. However, their injuries are not serious, and both players are expected to be sidelined for only a few weeks.
Gregoritsch and Mwene Remain on the Roster
Compared to the 3-1 victories against Israel and Kosovo, there are several changes to the current roster: The two injured players are absent, as are Christian Zawieschitzky and Vasilije Markovic, who have left to join the U21 squad. However, Konrad Laimer rejoined the national team on Monday after fully recovering from a torn muscle fiber in his adductor region. Michael Gregoritsch and Phillipp Mwene, who had recently been dealing with injuries, remain part of the squad.
This means that the ÖFB squad will fly to Dublin on Wednesday with 24 players—including Kevin Danso, who is suspended for the match against Ireland. From there, they will travel on to Pristina on Friday. On Tuesday, Rangnick gave his players the day off.
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