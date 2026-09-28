SPÖ Tries to Pull a Fast One on Social Assistance Reform

Along with the Ministry of Social Affairs’ draft bill, the SPÖ proposes that the top tax rate of 55 percent apply in the future to income portions exceeding 500,000 euros. Until now, this rate has only applied to income of one million euros or more. The current time limit, set to expire in 2029, is also to be removed, making the rate permanent. The proposal came from the Ministry of Finance, according to the Ministry of Social Affairs in response to a query from “Krone.”