Uproar in the ÖFB Group: Will the “Bleak Farce” Have Consequences?

Foreign Minister Responds with Controversial Tweet

It remains unclear whether the armbands comply with UEFA regulations regarding mourning or if there will be any consequences in this regard. However, this is a secondary issue. For it was primarily at the political level that tempers flared. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reacted with outrage on X, reminding the Irish of their neutrality during World War II and a friendly match against the German Reich in 1939, during which the Irish team at the time had performed the Hitler salute. According to Gideon Sa’ar, the Irish are now siding with “Palestinian terrorism” and “jihadism.”