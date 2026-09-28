Israel's Anger Over Ireland
Uproar in the ÖFB Group: Will the “Bleak Farce” Have Consequences?
The match between ÖFB group rivals Ireland and Israel continues to stir up controversy. Several Irish protests have sparked outrage in Israel—even the foreign minister has weighed in. But in Ireland itself, too, people are calling it a “dismal farce,” and there are still quite a few voices critical of the team’s decision to play the match. And within the national team itself, there could be personnel consequences.
From a sporting perspective, the match was a clear-cut affair. The Irish defeated Israel 3–0 in Hungary. But the game itself had long since become a side issue. Other topics had dominated the conversation even before kickoff. For a long time, an Irish boycott was on the table, but a vote within the team ultimately led to their decision to play.
Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu refused to support the decision and declared in an emotional statement on Instagram that he would not participate in the game. National team coach Heimir Hallgrimsson drew the ire of the Israelis with his “genocide” remark, but he did not hold back his criticism afterward either. The Israeli soccer association issued a clear response and no less scathing criticism.
In this heated atmosphere, it was clear that the game itself would not go off without a hitch. The Irish took the field wearing black armbands “to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in this conflict,” as they stated, referring to the war in Gaza. The Irish players bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem—there was no high-fiving before or after the match. Goal scorer Jack Moylan demonstratively kissed his black armband after scoring.
Foreign Minister Responds with Controversial Tweet
It remains unclear whether the armbands comply with UEFA regulations regarding mourning or if there will be any consequences in this regard. However, this is a secondary issue. For it was primarily at the political level that tempers flared. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reacted with outrage on X, reminding the Irish of their neutrality during World War II and a friendly match against the German Reich in 1939, during which the Irish team at the time had performed the Hitler salute. According to Gideon Sa’ar, the Irish are now siding with “Palestinian terrorism” and “jihadism.”
The Israeli national team players, too, showed little understanding for the Irish protests. “This is all based on ignorance,” explained goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. “If I said what I really think of them, I’d probably be suspended for a few games,” captain Manor Solomon put it much more bluntly, adding angrily, “Obviously, they hate us. We don’t like them.”
“A Sense of Bitterness and Betrayal”
In any case, tensions between Israel and Ireland—which has long been a fierce critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza—are intensifying. Criticism is also emerging within Ireland itself, though it’s primarily directed at the decision to play the match. “Ireland defeats Israel in a dismal farce that leaves everyone with a sense of bitterness and betrayal,” wrote the *Irish Times*, for example. The *Irish Independent* also noted: “Points earned, but hardly anything won.”
There could also be personnel consequences within the Irish team. Reserve goalkeeper Finn Aziz, who has roots in Israel, is reportedly considering resigning from the national team. He is considered an opponent of the protest actions.
It remains to be seen what other consequences can be expected. The return match is scheduled to take place in Serbia on October 4. Whether and in what form this will take place is not yet clear.
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