After a 115-km/h Crash
Neck Stuck Under Fence: Another Serious E-Scooter Accident
On Sunday, an e-scooter rider in Hall in Tirol collided with a chain-link fence. He fell so awkwardly that his neck became trapped under the fence, and he was unable to free himself. Just last Saturday evening, a serious e-scooter accident occurred in Tulln. An 18-year-old crashed into a solid steel gate at 115 km/h.
A 62-year-old Austrian man was riding an e-scooter on the B171 Tiroler Straße in the municipality of Hall in Tirol around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday. Near an industrial park southeast of the city center, the 62-year-old apparently veered off the road or sidewalk and ultimately collided with a chain-link fence.
Passersby Found the Vict
He was found by a passerby with his neck stuck under the fence; however, he was unable to free himself and had to be rescued by firefighters who had been alerted to the scene. The man was subsequently taken to Hall in Tirol Hospital with injuries of an unspecified severity.
Uncooperative Behavior
During the subsequent accident investigation, the 62-year-old behaved uncooperatively toward the officers and refused to take a breathalyzer test, which is why charges for several administrative offenses will be filed with the Innsbruck District Administration. The emergency medical services, the Hall in Tirol Volunteer Fire Department, and a police patrol were on the scene.
Several Serious E-Scooter Accidents in Quick Succession
On Saturday evening in Tulln, an 18-year-old crashed into a solid steel gate that he had previously failed to notice—as reported by the “Krone.” The impact occurred at an unbelievable speed of 115 km/h. Due to the severity of his injuries, the 18-year-old was placed in an induced coma.
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