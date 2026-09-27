Parent-Child Health Passport: Doctors Now Call for a Boycott

In addition, many medical practices still lack the necessary supplementary booklets in which the new examinations are to be recorded. As previously reported, these had become necessary in the first place as a temporary solution because the electronic parent-child health record was not completed on time. Its mandatory introduction was therefore postponed by one year to October 2027. The Ministry of Health still intended to launch the new examination program as planned on October 1, 2026—on paper until digitization is complete.