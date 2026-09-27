Luxury Cars Seized, Killer Extradited

The mafia’s long arm reaches all the way into prison

The hitman is believed to be a member of the rival “Škaljari clan.” Nearly eight years later, he is now awaiting trial in an Austrian prison. Officially, however, the Austrian security authorities do not wish to confirm the extradition from Italy: “No comment,” is the response from the Federal Criminal Police Office, for example. Because even behind bars, life is dangerous: the Mafia’s reach is long...