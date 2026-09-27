That's too bad
Slovakian masseur (!) has to compete at the World Championships
Some things are just too crazy to be true: Injury problems and a lack of clearance mean that Slovakia won’t be sending a “real” cycling star to today’s road race at the World Cycling Championships in Canada, but “just” a massage therapist…
What? How? Where? Why? It’s actually quite simple, though very bitter from the perspective of our eastern neighbors: Matthias Schwarzbacher, Martin Svrček, and Lukáš Kubiš were originally slated to start in the race in Montréal, but the first two are injured and the latter didn’t receive clearance from his team, Unibet.
Simply writing off the circumstances as “bad luck” was not an option for the Slovak Cycling Federation, as national coach Jakub Vanco explained to “Sportnet.” That’s because without a rider in the race, Slovakia would have been “penalized” by the international cycling federation, the UCI, with a downgrade of its national championship status.
“Our participation will be purely formal!”
“The national champion’s points would be cut in half, and the runner-up’s would drop by nearly two-thirds,” said Vanco. The consequences would be a drop in the world rankings and reduced chances of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
The solution to this dilemma came in the form of a “late nomination” from within the team’s own ranks: masseur Vladimír Kováčik, who had competed in races himself between 2014 and 2017. “Our participation will be purely formal. We will be represented by someone who is here, who formally meets the requirements, and who holds a license,” said national coach Vanco.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.