Out against Israel
Uproar in the ÖFB Group! Goalkeeper Boycotts Match
Ireland’s national team goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu, is boycotting the international soccer matches against Israel in the Nations League’s Austria group for political reasons. “I’ve made a decision that wasn’t easy for me. I am a deeply religious man and strive with all my might to be a person of character and principles; therefore, I believe it is wrong to participate in the upcoming matches against Israel,” the 24-year-old announced on Instagram.
In Ireland’s Nations League opener against Kosovo (0–1), Bazunu (22 international appearances) sat on the bench. Caoimhin Kelleher was in goal. On Saturday, after lengthy internal discussions, the Irish national team decided against boycotting the two Nations League matches against Israel.
A majority of the players voted in favor of playing the matches, the Irish Football Association announced. Both matches will be played on neutral ground. The first leg takes place tonight (8:45 p.m.) in Debrecen, Hungary, and the second leg on October 4 in Serbia.
“There are few such opportunities in life”
The debate over whether to play the matches stems from Israel’s role in the Gaza conflict. “My decision is based solely on my personal conviction that killing innocent people is wrong,” Bazunu wrote, continuing: “There are few opportunities in life to stand up for something greater, and I firmly believe this is one of them.”
At the same time, the goalkeeper for the English second-division club Bolton Wanderers emphasized: “It is important to note that my stance is not directed against the Israeli people or the Jewish community, but against the atrocities in the region.”
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