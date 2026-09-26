Five-Goal Thriller: World Champions Spain Defeat England

A counterattack led to the equalizer

That came back to haunt them. The English quickly switched gears after Nico Williams slipped near his own penalty area. Gordon set up Jude Bellingham with a backheel, and Bellingham played the ball into the path of the Barcelona forward, who left Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon with no chance. Kane completed the one-two strike shortly after missing his first big chance. The Bayern forward scored with a header and was also lucky that Marc Cucurella, in his attempt to clear the ball, deflected it into his own net with his thigh. The game continued to swing back and forth. First, Yamal (42') and Fabian Ruiz (43') missed chances to equalize; shortly afterward, on the other end, a cross from Cucurella dipped onto the post (45').