LIVE: Piastri overbrakes, Hadjar moves into third place

Russell Dominant in the Race as Well

Russell had secured pole position in qualifying with a lead of more than eight-tenths of a second and defended his lead at the start without any problems. While Russell steadily extended his lead, Antonelli struggled in traffic. Unlike at Monza, where he had raced from 19th on the grid to victory, the 20-year-old made his way through the field at a much slower pace. On the 17th of 51 laps, Antonelli found himself in tenth place, his first time in the points.