State Oversight of Religious Education

Since the start of the school year, girls under the age of 14 have been prohibited from wearing headscarves in Austrian schools. But for Integration Minister Claudia Bauer, this addresses only part of the problem. “When it comes to Islamic religious education, many conversations and reports from schools show me that there is a need for action,” she says. Parents report that, despite their own religious beliefs, they are opting their children out of religious education classes—out of “fear of indoctrination.”