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"Krone" Editorial

With Zeiler Against Babler: A Heated Fall for the SPÖ

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26.09.2026 06:30
So far, SPÖ leader Babler has managed to hold onto his position—but the “Yes, I’ll do it” from ...
So far, SPÖ leader Babler has managed to hold onto his position—but the “Yes, I’ll do it” from former ORF chief Zeiler (left) could change that.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Eva Manhart, APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
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When a party that was long the number one in Austria—and until a few years ago provided the chancellor—is now plummeting in opinion polls toward fourth place, then the party’s course and leadership must be vigorously questioned.

This has been happening in the SPÖ for quite some time. Yet while Andreas Babler is losing voter support, he is defending his position tooth and nail. So far, he’s been successful—mainly due to the lack of a credible and promising challenger.

Commentary on the major issues affecting Austria: Klaus Herrmann, Editor-in-Chief
Commentary on the major issues affecting Austria: Klaus Herrmann, Editor-in-Chief(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Imre Antal, stock.adobe.com)

Babler, who defeated his rival Hans Peter Doskozil when he took power, successfully fended off the comeback attempt by former party leader and former Chancellor Christian Kern this past spring —because his supporters in the Vienna party and the labor union preferred to stick with Babler rather than bring back Kern, who is considered difficult to work with. Yet he is still not firmly in the saddle...

Babler’s fundamental advantage: In terms of personnel, the SPÖ resembles a parched desert. The only mirage on the horizon: a man who has long been touted as the SPÖ’s savior, former ORF chief Gerhard Zeiler—a successful international media executive and, as a result, a millionaire, as well as a die-hard socialist through and through.

In recent weeks, the mirage has drawn closer. Would Zeiler step into the ring after all? The plan to hoist the 71-year-old to the top of the Social Democrats was mysteriously dubbed “Red October.” Since Friday—still in September—we’ve known from the *Krone*, following the advance publication of Zeiler’s announcement from his interview with Conny Bischofberger, which will appear in our paper on Sunday: Yes, he wants to. So a heated fall lies ahead for the Social Democrats. And likely for the government as well.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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