With Zeiler Against Babler: A Heated Fall for the SPÖ

In recent weeks, the mirage has drawn closer. Would Zeiler step into the ring after all? The plan to hoist the 71-year-old to the top of the Social Democrats was mysteriously dubbed “Red October.” Since Friday—still in September—we’ve known from the *Krone*, following the advance publication of Zeiler’s announcement from his interview with Conny Bischofberger, which will appear in our paper on Sunday: Yes, he wants to. So a heated fall lies ahead for the Social Democrats. And likely for the government as well.