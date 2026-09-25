Upheaval in the SPÖ: Zeiler Challenges Babler

“Since my name has been making the rounds in the press again for several weeks now, I told myself, ‘You have to make a decision.’ You can’t expect others—or yourself—to put up with not taking a clear stance,” the internationally renowned media executive tells “Krone” interviewer Conny Bischofberger. “That’s why I asked myself the following questions: Am I capable of doing this? Do I have the strength to do it? Do I have the knowledge to do it? Do I have the experience to do it? Do I have the courage needed to make changes? My answer is: Yes. That’s why I’m available.”