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SPÖ on the Brink of a Revolution

Upheaval in the SPÖ: Zeiler Challenges Babler

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25.09.2026 12:35
The “newcomer” in the SPÖ: Gerhard Zeiler wants to become vice chancellor and/or SPÖ leader.
The “newcomer” in the SPÖ: Gerhard Zeiler wants to become vice chancellor and/or SPÖ leader.(Bild: Eva Manhart)
Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Von Franz Hollauf und Kronen Zeitung

Gerhard Zeiler (71) has now officially made his offer to the SPÖ in the “Krone”: “I believe I am the right person to lead the party out of this historic low.”

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“Since my name has been making the rounds in the press again for several weeks now, I told myself, ‘You have to make a decision.’ You can’t expect others—or yourself—to put up with not taking a clear stance,” the internationally renowned media executive tells “Krone” interviewer Conny Bischofberger. “That’s why I asked myself the following questions: Am I capable of doing this? Do I have the strength to do it? Do I have the knowledge to do it? Do I have the experience to do it? Do I have the courage needed to make changes? My answer is: Yes. That’s why I’m available.”

“But this is no coup”
Zeiler continues: “I believe I am the right person to lead the party out of this historic low.” But: “I have never in my life worked anywhere where I wasn’t wanted. And now the SPÖ must say: Is Gerhard Zeiler wanted, or is he not wanted?” Zeiler emphasizes: “But this is no coup. Because the SPÖ is a democratic party, and it—and no one else—will decide who leads it.”

You can read the full interview by Conny Bischofberger this weekend on KronePLUS and in the print or e-paper edition of the Kronen Zeitung!

Within the SPÖ, the leadership debate surrounding Andreas Babler is likely to flare up again ...
Within the SPÖ, the leadership debate surrounding Andreas Babler is likely to flare up again soon—but he apparently has no intention of resigning.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Poor poll numbers are putting pressure on Babler 
Tensions have been running high within the SPÖ for weeks due to weak poll numbers—although the party publicly denies that there is a leadership debate, party leader and Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler is also considered to be on the ropes internally. In any case, Zeiler’s contract as “President International” at Warner Bros. Discovery runs through 2028.

Power struggle has been raging since the beginning of the year
As early as the beginning of the year, a power struggle raged within the SPÖ between former Chancellor Christian Kern and Babler, culminating in February with Kern’s decision to withdraw his challenge for the leadership. While this withdrawal secured Babler an uncontested reelection, his opponents did not fall silent as a result. On the contrary. Internal party dissatisfaction continues to grow to this day, withseveral state organizations (Burgenland, Styria, Lower Austria, Carinthia) pushing for a change at the party’s helm. The fact that Vienna’s powerful mayor, Michael Ludwig, now apparently also supports Zeiler’s candidacy puts Babler under even more pressure. 

Babler Wants to Fight for the Top Job
However, according to insider information, Babler has no intention of stepping down. The decision would then have to be made by the rank-and-file. That would likely set off a new power struggle lasting months. After all, Babler can only be ousted if ten percent of the members demand a direct election. Even then, Babler would still have a chance to prevail over Zeiler in such a membership vote—a possibility that cannot be ruled out.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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