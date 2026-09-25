Is the Kasberg takeover about to fall through?

The planned takeover by Almtal Bergbahnen is in danger of failing right at the finish line! As the “Lebenswertes Almtal” development cooperative reports, talks regarding the acquisition of company shares by TTG (Traunsee Touristik GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OÖ Seilbahnholding) are on the verge of breaking down, as representatives of the State of Upper Austria are unwilling to guarantee the Almtal a viable tourism outlook in exchange for the transfer of operations. Karl Drack and Michael Stadler, the board members of the “Lebenswertes Almtal” promotional cooperative handling the matter, emphasize: “We are more than willing to transfer our shares in the company and the operation to the State of Upper Austria for a symbolic purchase price of 1.00 euro. In return, however, we expect a contractual provision that provides the Almtal with planning certainty even beyond next year’s state legislative election. As a minimum investment, the construction of a modern full-scale snowmaking system, as well as the maintenance of the group chairlift or the construction of a replacement lift, must be guaranteed. This would ensure the continuation of operations at least until the year 2040.”