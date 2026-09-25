Win Tickets
Experience the Vikings on their great voyage
Fog, runes, and a longship: The exhibition “Vikings—An Immersive Experience” recently opened at Vienna’s Marx Halle and transports visitors into the world of the Northmen. The “Krone” is giving away 80 pairs of tickets for the immersive exhibition on October 7 starting at 8:00 p.m.
History isn’t just meant to be told—it’s meant to be experienced with all the senses. That’s why the new immersive exhibition at Vienna’s Marx Halle relies less on traditional museum display cases and more on projections, soundscapes, virtual reality, and interactive elements. Through January 10, the exhibition invites visitors on a journey through the Viking Age.
Between History and Norse Mythology
The tour begins in the year 793 with the raid by Scandinavian seafarers on Lindisfarne Abbey off the English coast—an event traditionally regarded as the beginning of the Viking Age. From there, the path leads to the World Tree Yggdrasil and on into the world of Norse mythology. Through virtual reality, visitors are immersed in the story of the warrior queen Aslaug and her family. She and her husband, Ragnar Lodbrok, form the narrative thread of the exhibition. History and legend intertwine: The Viking king Ragnar is one of the best-known figures in Old Norse tradition, yet historically he cannot be definitively identified as a single individual.
The exhibition also explores the everyday life of the Vikings. Interactive maps and replicas of weapons, clothing, and jewelry reveal them not only as warriors but also as farmers, merchants, and artisans whose travels and trade routes extended far beyond Scandinavia. The centerpiece of the exhibition is a longship, which is showcased with large-scale projections, music, the sound of waves, and lighting effects. Toward the end, the focus shifts more toward archaeology with the famous Oseberg ship burial in Norway. In this way, the “Vikings” exhibition combines historical insights and Norse legends with modern technology to create an atmospheric world of experience.
Set sail with the Vikings!
Fog, runes, thundering waves, and a longship in the middle of the room: “Vikings—An Immersive Experience” opens today at Vienna’s Marx Halle.
Vikings—An Immersive Experience
📍 Marx Halle, Vienna
📅 Through January 10, 2027
⏱️ Duration: about 90 minutes
For families, history buffs, and fans of Norse legends—but also for anyone who enjoys immersive exhibitions.
Get your tickets atthe Krone Ticket Shop at ticket.krone.at and take advantage of your BonusCard perk!
Enter to Win
Thanks to “Krone,” 80 winners and one guest each now have the chance to experience the immersive exhibition after official closing time on October 7, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on October 2 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Guten Morgen – Wien” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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