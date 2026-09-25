Experience the Vikings on their great voyage

Fog, runes, thundering waves, and a longship in the middle of the room: “Vikings—An Immersive Experience” opens today at Vienna’s Marx Halle.



Vikings—An Immersive Experience

📍 Marx Halle, Vienna

📅 Through January 10, 2027



⏱️ Duration: about 90 minutes

For families, history buffs, and fans of Norse legends—but also for anyone who enjoys immersive exhibitions.

Get your tickets atthe Krone Ticket Shop at ticket.krone.at and take advantage of your BonusCard perk!