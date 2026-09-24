New Gas Price Cap: “The Right Step, But…”

“Only Partially Solves Our Problems”

Gunter Mayrhofer has yet another set of concerns regarding the fuel price cap—as chairman of the taxi companies in Upper Austria, he represents an industry that is, by its very nature, heavily dependent on prices at the gas pumps. “The measure only partially solves our problems,” says the spokesperson for the “Taxler” association. “Diesel has gone up by 60 cents this year, while the fuel price cap is now 12 cents. That’s certainly support from the government, but what we need is an adjustment to our contracts.” This is because both taxi fares and transportation contracts—such as those for school bus services—typically run for a year or longer. However, these contracts do not account for sudden spikes in fuel prices. If fuel gets more expensive, the fares remain the same. The result, according to Mayrhofer: “Right now, we as taxi companies are having to cover the difference. That can’t be the solution.”