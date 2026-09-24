Frozen Food Giant to Close Plant in Groß-Enzersdorf

Plant to continue operations through the end of the year

According to the plan, business operations in Groß-Enzersdorf will continue in vegetable production through December 2026. Starting in August 2027, Ardo intends to focus on sales in Austria, with vegetables to be supplied from other plants. Christian Karwen, plant manager at Ardo Austria Frost GmbH, emphasized in the press release that a social plan for the 190 Ardo employees is being developed in collaboration with the works council. This plan is intended to take social criteria into account and support “the intended gradual phase-out of operations here in Austria.”