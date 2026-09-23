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After a Bus Accident

Child Is Out of Danger, but Concerns Remain

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23.09.2026 12:00
The kindergarten bus collided with a truck.
The kindergarten bus collided with a truck.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / CHRISTIAN DOMS, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Gerald Schwab
Von Gerald Schwab

It was a huge shock for the entire community. Just under a week ago, a kindergarten bus collided with a truck in Upper Austria. The consequences were devastating. Three children were seriously injured, one of them critically. But now there’s some initial relief.

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Following the horrific accident in St. Marienkirchen am Hausruck, the shock runs deep in the community of 900 residents. Last Thursday, a minibus carrying four kindergarten children, one chaperone, and a driver collided with a heavy truck at an intersection. Three children were seriously injured; one was even in critical condition for days.

Initial Relief
But now there is some relief: “According to my information, the child is no longer in critical condition,” says Mayor Günter Fisecker. Out of consideration for the family, the mayor does not wish to say more. The other injured individuals are also doing well, given the circumstances.

Support for those affected
But the effects of the accident are still being felt today. Crisis counselors have been and continue to be on hand at the local kindergarten to help children process what happened. And, of course, there is also a great deal of uncertainty among the parents. “That is why the bus route was rerouted,” the mayor confirms, referring to a related report by ORF OÖ.

Further Questioning
Parents are also being kept informed in writing, and further measures will follow. The investigation into the serious accident is currently still ongoing. Investigators are particularly hoping to gain insights from the questioning of the kindergarten bus driver.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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