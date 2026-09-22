Bitter End to Benko’s Trial: 30 Months in Prison

Regarding the Hungerburg villa, Benko initially referred to his defense attorney’s statements and pleaded not guilty. He stated that he had added the commercial details to the contract and that the lease terms had been proposed by him. The terms were “market-based.” As “consideration” for the advance rent payment, “one year of rent-free tenancy” had been agreed upon. He had also proposed the “rent-free period,” which, along with the ten-year commitment, was the main reason for the advance payment. For the period after the first year, a “market-rate rent” of 7,500 euros had been agreed upon.