Legionella Outbreak Now a Matter for the Justice System

“Against persons unknown”

A cooling system at Linz AG is under scrutiny as a possible source. The same bacterial strain was detected there as in one of the patients; furthermore, the spatial and temporal distribution of the cases, along with preliminary analyses of airflow patterns, point to this system as the source, according to health authorities. The affected system has since been cleaned, disinfected, and switched to dry-run mode; according to the company, this should prevent any further growth of Legionella bacteria.