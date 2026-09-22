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Prosecutor Investigates

Legionella Outbreak Now a Matter for the Justice System

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22.09.2026 10:35
Legionella Test at the Linz Hospital—Now the District Attorney’s Office Is Stepping In
Legionella Test at the Linz Hospital—Now the District Attorney’s Office Is Stepping In(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / BILAL AHMETOVIC)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

With 32 people sick and three fatalities, it was only a matter of time before the justice system took up the Legionella outbreak in Linz. Now, the district attorney’s office has officially launched an investigation “against persons unknown.” 

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The charge is suspected negligent homicide. A total of 32 people in Linz and the surrounding area contracted Legionnaires’ disease caused by the bacteria, and three of them died.

“Against persons unknown”
A cooling system at Linz AG is under scrutiny as a possible source. The same bacterial strain was detected there as in one of the patients; furthermore, the spatial and temporal distribution of the cases, along with preliminary analyses of airflow patterns, point to this system as the source, according to health authorities. The affected system has since been cleaned, disinfected, and switched to dry-run mode; according to the company, this should prevent any further growth of Legionella bacteria.

A Survivor Filed a Complaint
However, the public prosecutor’s office is not currently investigating Linz AG, but rather specifically targeting unknown perpetrators. A mandate for the investigation has been issued to the police. Previously, a bereaved family member had filed a complaint, and after the public prosecutor’s office reviewed the initial suspicion, an official investigation has now been launched.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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