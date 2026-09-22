Was crushed
Oktoberfest Employee Dies in Horrific Accident
A security worker (52) was fatally injured in a tragic accident at a ride at the Oktoberfest in Munich. He was resuscitated and taken to a hospital, where he died early Tuesday morning.
According to the “Bild” newspaper, the accident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the “Hangover” free-fall tower. According to the report, the employee—a Serbian security guard—was in an area where he should not have been. There, the 52-year-old was apparently struck and crushed by a gondola in which passengers plummet downward.
Police Seek Witnesses
The area around the attraction was cordoned off. A crisis intervention team provided support to eyewitnesses of the accident directly at the scene. The police are seeking additional witnesses who may have filmed the incident.
Mayor Deeply Distressed
Munich Mayor Dominik Krause reacted with dismay: “My thoughts are with the family of the man who died and the ride’s employees. I thank the emergency responders for their swift intervention,” the Green Party politician said.
Just last Saturday, an incident occurred at the Wiesn: The “Predator” ride stopped abruptly mid-ride, leaving about 40 people stuck upside down at a height of 16 meters for seven agonizing minutes.
Hundreds of police officers on siteat th
The Oktoberfest is considered the world’s largest folk festival; every year, millions of visitors flood the Theresienwiese in Munich. This year, until October 4, around 600 police officers, as well as hundreds of security guards and emergency responders, will be on site daily to offer advice and assistance in cases of alcohol poisoning, pickpocketing, sexual harassment, and other incidents.
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