ÖBB Passengers Stranded at Train Station for Hours

A train ride that normally takes just 60 minutes turned into an odyssey last Saturday. One affected passenger told the “Krone”: “We wanted to take the RX8 from Vienna to Bratislava.” The train departed from Vienna Central Station at 1:15 p.m., but came to a stop again shortly afterward in Leopoldsdorf (Lower Austria). ÖBB press spokesperson Christopher Seif confirmed that the track was no longer passable due to damage to an overhead wire.