An Odyssey Without a Restroom
ÖBB Passengers Stranded at Train Station for Hours
Due to a problem with the overhead power lines, numerous passengers were stranded at a train station in Lower Austria over the weekend. As luck would have it, the restroom was closed on that very day. The only way to continue the journey was to pay exorbitant taxi fares...
A train ride that normally takes just 60 minutes turned into an odyssey last Saturday. One affected passenger told the “Krone”: “We wanted to take the RX8 from Vienna to Bratislava.” The train departed from Vienna Central Station at 1:15 p.m., but came to a stop again shortly afterward in Leopoldsdorf (Lower Austria). ÖBB press spokesperson Christopher Seif confirmed that the track was no longer passable due to damage to an overhead wire.
Several buses took the passengers to one of the nearest stations—Marchegg in the district of Gänserndorf. “We were told that another train would arrive there after just a 15-minute wait,” the passenger continued.
Bus Took Passengers to Marchegg
The bus, which travels significantly slower than the train, didn’t arrive in Marchegg until 2:40 p.m., however. “We should have already been in Slovakia by then.”
The man estimates that around 200 people were waiting at the small station. To the horror of the many passengers, there were no restroom facilities at the station. “And we weren’t allowed to use the ÖBB employee restroom.”
The only way to access passenger restrooms in Marchegg is through the station restaurant “Zur Schiene”—which happens to be closed on Saturdays. After waiting four hours, many of those waiting finally lost their patience. They switched to taxis—though the ride across the border cost more than 100 euros.
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