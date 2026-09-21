Emergency Medical Helicopter to Fly at Night Starting Friday

“Medical emergencies don’t wait for a specific time,” said Governor Thomas Stelzer on Monday during a press conference in Suben, “which is why it’s crucial that people in Upper Austria can count on rapid and professional assistance around the clock.” His deputy in charge of health, Christine Haberlander (both ÖVP), emphasized that cutting-edge medical care is increasingly being provided in specialized centers and that the goal is to ensure the fastest possible transport to these centers from all regions. The flight time from Braunau to the Wels-Grieskirchen Clinics or the Kepler University Hospital in Linz is about 20 to 30 minutes, officials said.