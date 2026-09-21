20 officers must guard the 16-year-old terrorist every day

“I want to die as a martyr in the path of God”

But only briefly: four weeks later, the handcuffs clicked again. The teenager wanted to buy a 12-centimeter combat knife at an army surplus store. His cousin—while he waited outside the store—managed to do so. Once again, the now 15-year-old stood before the same judge in March of this year. The search history on his confiscated cell phone: knife, nail bomb, pipe bomb, “buy machete,” “buy axe.” “I want to die as a martyr in the way of God. Who wouldn’t want that?” Can said during the trial.