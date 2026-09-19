LIVE: Will Rodionov seal the deal for Austria?

Racket throws

It was precisely this score that had triggered a surge in performance the day before in Bergs’ match against Neumayer, and the Belgian stepped up his game once more, but Rodionov held his own in the rallies, fighting—as he demonstrated with a magnificent flying volley in the second game—literally until he dropped. Although he ultimately had to concede the break, he repeatedly unnerved his opponent with his speed in running down Bergs’ many drop shots. Above all, however, he did so by immediately breaking back to make it 2–1—at which point the Belgian also threw his racket.