Advance to the Quarterfinals
LIVE: Will Rodionov seal the deal for Austria?
Austria is back among the top eight tennis nations in the world! Thanks to Jurij Rodionov, who pulled off another heroic feat in the Davis Cup. The world No. 142 defeated Zizou Bergs—ranked over 100 places ahead of him—7-6 (6), 6-3, securing the decisive point in the round of 16 against Belgium for a 3-1 victory.
Among the Austrian quintet, Jurij Rodionov had been the one least enthusiastic about the surface. “I just prefer playing on hard courts,” he had said, joking, “But nobody listened to me.” The 27-year-old, who has after all made it to the main draw of the French Open three times, proved once again that he couldn’t care less about the surface in the Davis Cup.
Rodionov held his own against the world No. 38 from the start, even landing the first decisive blow with a break to make it 3–1. But Bergs came back immediately and, in turn, took the lead with a mini-break in the first-set tiebreak. Rodionov, however, played his best tennis right at that moment. With a magnificent combination of a drop shot and a volley, he earned his first set point—and Bergs handed him the set on a silver platter with a double fault.
Dream Start with a Break
The Belgian then took a lengthy bathroom break, during which Rodionov warmed up, staying constantly on the move. He didn’t let that momentum slip away. With another well-executed drop shot, among other plays, he earned a break point right at the start of the second set; Bergs gifted him another with yet another double fault. And because Bergs then hit a ball out, Yuri was up a set and a break.
Racket throws
It was precisely this score that had triggered a surge in performance the day before in Bergs’ match against Neumayer, and the Belgian stepped up his game once more, but Rodionov held his own in the rallies, fighting—as he demonstrated with a magnificent flying volley in the second game—literally until he dropped. Although he ultimately had to concede the break, he repeatedly unnerved his opponent with his speed in running down Bergs’ many drop shots. Above all, however, he did so by immediately breaking back to make it 2–1—at which point the Belgian also threw his racket.
And just a few minutes later, he did it again! That’s when Rodionov secured break points once more—and Bergs subsequently hit another forehand into the net. 4–1 with a double break! That sealed the match.
Bergs’ final surge was in vain. Rodionov did allow a rebreak, but earned three match points with a magnificent passing shot. He converted the very first one, as Bergs once again hit a forehand into the net. After a 7–6, 6–3 victory in 2 hours and 19 minutes, the jubilation among Rodionov and the Austrian team knew no bounds!
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