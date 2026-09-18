A Sobotka photo costing 30,000 euros—paid for by taxpayers

Honor to whom honor is due. That applies in the National Council as well. Portraits of nearly all former Presidents of the National Council are displayed in a hallway near the plenary chamber in Parliament, arranged chronologically by year of office. It’s a political custom for the second-highest-ranking officials in the state. The House of Representatives features paintings depicting great figures such as Leopold Figl, Leopold Gratz, Karl Renner, and Heinz Fischer. However, not all of the more recent dignitaries have yet been immortalized in art.