LIVE NOW: SK Rapid vs. WSG Tirol!

WSG Has Been Strong L

But WSG is also arriving with confidence. The Watten-based team has earned seven points from its last three games and has won its last two away matches without conceding a goal (4–0 against Austria Lustenau, 1–0 against Austria Vienna). “We’re heading in the right direction,” said coach Philipp Semlic. His team has also shown the ability to mount comebacks recently, though the 2-2 draw against Hartberg after trailing 0-2 should also serve as a wake-up call. “We saw how quickly things can go wrong if we think something will happen on its own. That was the case in the first half—we were a few percentage points short in our aggressiveness,” Semlic analyzed.