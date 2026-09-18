Battle Over Chamber Salaries Heads to the Supreme Court

Why this matters

The outcome of the proceedings has implications far beyond the Chamber of Commerce. Should the Supreme Court rule in favor of the Central Works Council, the WKÖ would face a massive problem: Not only would it have to back-pay the higher salaries, but it would also have to explain why employees had to go without money for months that they were legally entitled to. Furthermore, the decision of the Enlarged Presidium—after all, the Chamber’s highest governing body—would be retroactively called into question.