Discontent Over the New Industrial Site Behind the Cemetery

The Greens will now also vote against the rezoning—"symbolically," as they put it. Faction leader Miriam Faber also does not hold back on her criticism of the project and the WBA, Welser Betriebsansiedelungs GmbH, which acquired the property more than a year ago: “It can be sensible and efficient to outsource municipal tasks, such as business development. However, political responsibility must not be lost in the process. Clear guidelines are needed, especially when dealing with our city’s precious land. The residents’ discontent is clearly palpable. Anyone who presents citizens with a fait accompli must be asked where the communication went.”