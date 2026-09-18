"Completely incomprehensible"
Why Is “Gunkl” Free? Bauer Speaks Out Against the “Celebrity Bonus”
The shockwaves from the child abuse scandal involving star cabaret artist Günther “Gunkl” Paal, uncovered by the “Krone,” are reaching the political arena. ÖVP Family Minister Claudia Bauer sharply criticizes the fact that, following the Teichtmeister case, “yet another prominent child molester who has confessed is enjoying his freedom.” There should be no “celebrity bonus.”
The arts community is also in an uproar following the child abuse charges against one of its own. The ORF also commented to the “Krone” on its former star Günther Paal. “There is no current collaboration, nor were or are there any plans to broadcast any productions.”
The 64-year-old “Gunkl” starred alongside other cabaret stars in the hit film “Muttertag” and became known to a wide audience as a musician and “expert on just about everything” on the satirical show “Dorfers Donnerstalk.”
Let’s not forget the children whose abusers are not in the public eye. They, too, deserve our attention and our protection.
Ministerin Claudia Bauer
For his stage colleagues, there were “no signs”
Alfred Dorfer himself— as reported— was one of the first colleagues to comment on the shocking case on his Instagram page. He said he was “completely shaken” when he first heard “the disturbing news.” During TV appearances, there had been “neither signs, hints, nor anything similar pointing in the direction of the allegations.”
Politicians are also alarmed. Family Minister Claudia Bauer speaks plainly: “Every case is one too many and horrific. In our government program, we agreed to tighten sexual criminal law, and this must also apply to the area of child abuse. And protecting our children is one of our highest priorities.”
ÖVP Minister Criticizes “Gunkl’s” Freedom
At the same time, she openly criticizes the justice system because the alleged blackmailers are behind bars while “Gunkl” is not: “Furthermore, it is completely incomprehensible that yet another prominent, confessed child molester is enjoying his freedom.” That, too, must change; there should be “no celebrity bonus for child abusers.”
However, we must not forget the children who are in the public eye. Eight out of ten cases of child abuse “occur within the family,” according to the leading ÖVP politician.
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