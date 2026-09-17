Diesel in Austria is more expensive than ever!

The highest median price to date—meaning half of gas stations are cheaper and half are more expensive—was recorded at the end of March, when a liter of diesel cost 2.245 euros. A liter of gasoline cost 1.91 euros at that time. Premium gasoline remains slightly cheaper than diesel and, as of Wednesday, stands at 1.959 euros per liter—also the highest level on record for 2026. It is just 14 cents shy of the record high set in June 2022, according to the ÖAMTC.