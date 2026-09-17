2.27 euros per liter
Diesel in Austria is more expensive than ever!
The price of diesel in Austria is higher than ever before! According to E-Control, the current median price is 2.268 euros per liter. At highway gas stations, the price reaches up to 2.60 euros. The price of gasoline is just slightly below its all-time high.
The highest median price to date—meaning half of gas stations are cheaper and half are more expensive—was recorded at the end of March, when a liter of diesel cost 2.245 euros. A liter of gasoline cost 1.91 euros at that time. Premium gasoline remains slightly cheaper than diesel and, as of Wednesday, stands at 1.959 euros per liter—also the highest level on record for 2026. It is just 14 cents shy of the record high set in June 2022, according to the ÖAMTC.
War Drives Prices Up
The ongoing war in Iran and the continued escalation in the Middle East have been driving fuel prices back up for months. Since the start of the war, fuel prices have risen by about 50 cents. In the week before the war in Iran began, diesel cost an average of 1.57 euros and gasoline 1.52 euros per liter.
The last time there was a similarly sharp rise in fuel prices was in early 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At that time, both gasoline and diesel also rose by 50 cents from around 1.5 euros within two weeks. At that time, gasoline peaked at around 1.95 euros, and diesel at just under 2.10 euros.
Record High in Germany
For our neighbors, diesel is more expensive than ever before. The nationwide daily average price per liter was 2.453 euros, surpassing the previous record set in April, according to figures from the ADAC.
In light of the price increases, the ÖAMTC once again called for an EU-wide windfall profit tax on oil companies. This would allow for a reduction in the mineral oil tax and CO2 pricing, thereby easing cost pressures, said Martin Grasslober, a transportation economics expert at the motorists’ club.
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