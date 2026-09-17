He “sold” a child, then blackmailed: Shocking Details

You may be wondering why the suspect’s name was not initially mentioned in the first article. To explain: In the Teichtmeister case as well, the “Krone” knew long before the indictment was filed that the serious allegations concerned him personally. Nevertheless, we decided to report the story anonymously during the initial stages of the investigation.

In the current case, ORF has made the name of its former star public. Furthermore, charges have been filed. Therefore, we, too, are naming the alleged perpetrator.