Girl Stalked
Young Stalker (15) Was Also a Bit of a Victim
A 15-year-old boy appeared in court at the Linz Regional Court on Wednesday on charges of making dangerous threats and persistent stalking. The autistic boy had stalked a classmate for months and ultimately sent her a disturbing video. However, there were reportedly problems in his class, and his classmates are said to have fueled the situation.
Slumped in his seat, the 15-year-old sat before the Linz juvenile court judge on Wednesday. The charges, to which he meekly pleaded guilty, were serious. From October 2025 to May 2026, the boy is alleged to have stalked a classmate of the same age.
He sought her company on several occasions and sent numerous messages from various phone numbers. When the 15-year-old turned to a teacher for help, the defendant sent a cell phone video showing a man stabbing another man to death. Accompanying the video was the following text: “I’m back online, with a Swiss Army knife—the blade is sharp.”
Admitted to the crimes
Under criminal law, the young man’s actions constituted a dangerous threat, persistent stalking, and attempted coercion. In court, his defense attorney took the floor. “My client has confessed remorsefully,” she explained, before going on to discuss his illness and the challenges it presents.
Long Hospital Stay
The 15-year-old has been diagnosed with autism and was hospitalized from the time the allegations came to light until August 28. There, attempts were made to treat “his fixation on the object of his desire,” according to his attorney. In his class, he had always been “on the sidelines” and teased by his classmates. The defense attorney presented the judge with a letter. It read: “You’re cute,” and the victim was listed as the sender. In fact, it is said to have come from other classmates.
Ultimately, the 15-year-old was given a three-month suspended sentence, and the victim was awarded 50 euros in compensation for pain and suffering. The boy had already paid this amount in August, “from his allowance,” according to the attorney.
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