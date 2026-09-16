Young Stalker (15) Was Also a Bit of a Victim

Long Hospital Stay

The 15-year-old has been diagnosed with autism and was hospitalized from the time the allegations came to light until August 28. There, attempts were made to treat “his fixation on the object of his desire,” according to his attorney. In his class, he had always been “on the sidelines” and teased by his classmates. The defense attorney presented the judge with a letter. It read: “You’re cute,” and the victim was listed as the sender. In fact, it is said to have come from other classmates.