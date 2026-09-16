SPÖ Secret Meeting
“Right now, every meeting is a crisis meeting”
The invitation to a confidential, closed-door meeting with only a select few made waves within hours. SPÖ leaders are speaking of “high treason,” “crisis mode,” and new contingency plans.
Just a few hours. That’s how long it took for Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler’s WhatsApp invitation to a confidential meeting with only a select few to become public— as reported by the “Krone.” “A massive act of high treason within the government team,” according to sources in the cabinet. The consequences were severe. Even the most senior members, many from the states, contacted party headquarters, unsettled, to find out what was going on.
The mood is tense. “As things stand, every SPÖ meeting is automatically a crisis meeting,” one participant told the “Krone” before the meeting. One detail illustrates just how serious the situation is: “Due to the current situation,” even the usual weekly meeting of the SPÖ’s communications chiefs—including those from the federal states—was canceled in advance.
Annoyance over the SPÖ mole
The 45-minute crisis summit itself then took place as scheduled at 3 p.m. at the federal headquarters—and was spectacularly unspectacular: no resignations, no debate over leadership. There was only a routine exchange on key policy issues. And people were annoyed by the “red mole.” What was so secret about it that Babler even forbade his ministers from bringing staff members along remained unclear.
Scenario 1: Babler Steps Down Partially
But what was happening all around sheds a telling light on the party’s current state. Speculation has long since moved beyond whispered conversations—it’s now out in the open. The most common rumor: Babler will step down as vice chancellor but remain party leader. Possibly as one of two leaders, following the model of Germany’s SPD and its dual leadership.
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer is consistently mentioned as the new vice chancellor. But as is well known, Marterbauer is battling cancer, which would make the reshuffle more difficult. Insiders say: Marterbauer is not seeking the office—quite the opposite. But out of loyalty to the party, he would make the sacrifice if his health permits.
The backup plan: Transportation Minister Peter Hanke, who is also highly regarded within the ÖVP, could take over Babler’s responsibilities. The Ministry of Transportation, in turn, would go to Lower Austria’s SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich—the very post that had already been promised to him during the initial, later-collapsed negotiations for the so-called “Zuckerl” coalition.
And then there’s Gerhard Zeiler. Many in the SPÖ are still working to install the former media executive in that role. The only thing that seems certain in the SPÖ is this: the next crisis summit will likely be just around the corner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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