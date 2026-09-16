Will There Be an Environmental Impact Assessment for Google in Kronstorf After All?

The federal government is currently negotiating an amendment to the Environmental Impact Assessment Act, which is intended to speed up the assessment process. A point of contention in the negotiations is whether data centers should be subject to an EIA requirement per se in the future. The SPÖ supports this, while the ÖVP believes server farms are already covered by the existing provisions in the law. The NEOS tend to oppose an automatic EIA requirement for data centers but are open to discussion if the amendment speeds up the procedures themselves.