Abuse: “Gunkl” Paid €150,000 in Hush Money

The blackmail had been going on for over a year

The case is truly turning out to be one of the most spectacular criminal cases in recent history. At the center of it all is a TV celebrity who was blackmailed and is also the perpetrator—as has now come to light from the mother and grandmother of the child he is alleged to have abused in early 2025. According to reports, the girl is now five years old. About a year and a half ago, the artist’s acquaintance decided to blackmail him. When the pressure on the cabaret star became too much, he filed a police report and turned himself in in May.