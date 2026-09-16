Nearly 600 Companies Have Already Gone Bankrupt This Year

Rejected proceedings are on the rise

Another trend is evident: In 45 percent of all corporate bankruptcies, insolvency proceedings could not be initiated due to a lack of funds to cover costs—meaning that in these cases, the companies did not even have the money to pay the procedural costs. “If the number of cases not opened rises, creditors’ financial losses will increase even further,” warns Petra Wögerbauer, head of KSV1870 in Linz. This is likely due in part to the fact that companies often wait too long to file for bankruptcy.